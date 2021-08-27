Redmi 10 Prime confirmed to pack MediaTek Helio G88

Redmi 10 Prime is all set to launch in India on September 3. Now ahead of the launch, the Redmi 10 Prime chipset details has been confirmed by the company.

Redmi 10 Prime Chipset Details

Xiaomi India managing director, Manu Kumar Jain has taken to Twitter to announce the chipset details. As per his tweet, the phone will pack MediaTek Helio G88 processor. Take a look at his tweet:

#Redmi10Prime: will be a significant upgrade over #Redmi9Prime & #Redmi9Power. ⚡️#Prime series brings the #RedmiNote level offerings, with several firsts!



Can you decode this '𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮' announcement? 😎 If yes, RT & share a screenshot!🔁



I ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/9SoUS6q4M7 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 27, 2021

The phone will be sold on Amazon.in, in addition to mi.com and offline stores.

A microsite for a new Redmi phone has gone live on Mi.com and Amazon India. Both the websites has teased some of the key features of the Redmi 10 Prime. It shows that the phone will feature hole-punch design, adaptive refresh rate, and dual microphones.

The upcoming phone is rumoured to be a rebranded Redmi 10 that launched globally last week. It will be the first Redmi 10 series phone in India.

Expected Specs

If the Redmi 10 Prime is indeed a rebadged Redmi 10, the device might come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display. The display might further be able to support 90Hz refresh rate.

It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G88 processor and Mali G52 GPU. The processor will be coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There will also be a microSD card slot for more storage in the phone.

The phone will pack a quad rear camera system with an LED flash. There will be a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2-megapixel sensors – a depth and a macro sensor. Further, on the front, the phone will feature an 8-megapixel selfie shooter housed in the punch-hole cutout in display.

The device might come with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It will run on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS.