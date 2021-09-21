Realme XT Android 11 stable update rolling out with Realme UI 2.0

Realme XT has received its Android 11 update based on Realme UI 2.0 in India. The phone was launched in 2019 with Android 9.0 Pie software out of the box.

To recall, Realme XT got the Realme UI update, which is based on Android 10, in January last year.

Alongside, Realme 5 Pro has also received an Android 11 update with firmware version RMX1971EX_11.F.03.

Realme XT Android 11 Update

The new build comes with version RMX1921EX_11.F.03 as announced via a community blog post. It will roll out in a staged manner, and the update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today. It will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

If no critical bugs are found after the update, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days. The update optimises performance, improves stability, and fixes known issues.

Users can head over to Settings > Software Update to check whether their device has received the update. You’ll also have the security patch level after the update.

The update brings Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 new features for Realme Narzo 30. These include the new Enhanced Dark Mode, New App Drawer, System Cloner, Quick Return Bubble, Third-party Icon Support, Redesigned Notification Panel, Improved Game Space, and more.

Specs

To recall, Realme XT is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor. In addition, it features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch design, Gorilla Glass protection and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it has a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The phone comes packed with a 4000mAh battery along with VOOC 3.0 flash charge support.