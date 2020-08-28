Realme X7 Pro might feature Sony IMX686 sensor, pricing leaked

The brand is working to launch Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro. Now, ahead of launch, some key details about the Realme X7 Pro have surfaced online.

As per TENAA listing, the Realme X7 Pro will come with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel secondary lens and two 2-megapixel sensors. Now, a Chinese tipster claims that the Realme X7 Pro will be loaded with Sony IMX686 sensor, making it the first Realme smartphone to boast the new sensor. Generally, the Realme X series and Realme number series uses Samsung GM sensors, but it seems that the brand will add the Sony IMX686 sensor with the Realme X7 Pro smartphone.

Furthermore, a live image reveals that the Realme X7 Pro will come with a price tag of 2,299 Yuan. The image reveals that the smartphone will come with a 120Hz refresh rate and it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. The smartphone will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, though one might expect it to be available in different memory variants. Furthermore, the phone will come with a 4,500mAh battery and it will support 65W fast charging support. The phone will run on Android 10 operating system. The Realme X7 Pro will be backed by a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display.