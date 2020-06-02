Realme X50 Pro update rolls out with May 2020 security patch, DocVault ID feature and more

Realme X50 Pro update brings May 2020 security patch and adds the DocVault ID feature and new application realme Link.

Realme has rolled out a new software update to its Realme X50 Pro smartphone. The update brings May Security Patch along with other improvements.



Realme took to its online community to announce the arrival of the new software update for its Realme X50 Pro. The update comes with version number RMX2076PU_11_A.21. The official changelog reveals that the update brings May 2020 security patch and adds the DocVault ID feature and new application realme Link.



The update further updates built-in wallpapers and adds vibration intensity option. It optimizes camera quality, burst shot stability and 4K preview and video stability. Additinally, it optimizes system stability, interface display, data network reconnection time, WiFi and data network switching time and network stability.



Realme in its forum post has mentioned it is a staged rollout, the update will be randomly pushed to a limited number of users and will have a broader rollout in coming days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.



Find the complete change log below:

UI Version: RMX2076PU_11_A.21

Security

● Android security patch: May, 2020

Applications

● Added new application realme Link

● Added new application DocVault

Settings

● Updated built-in wallpapers

● Added vibration intensity option

Camera

● Optimized camera quality

● Optimized burst shot stability

● Optimized 4K preview and video stability

Optimized

● Optimized system stability

● Optimized interface display

● Optimized data network reconnection time

● Optimized WiFi and data network switching time

● Optimized network stability





To recall, Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with 6.44-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sample rate. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64MP primary lens, 12MP telephoto lens, 8MP Wide-angle lens and a B&W portrait lens. The Realme X50 Pro is loaded with dual-selfie cameras. The phone comes with a combination of 32MP primary lens and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. The smartphone ships with Realme UI based on Android 10 and has a 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging solution.