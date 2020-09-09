Advertisement

Realme X50 Pro Android 11 Preview Release Program announced in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 09, 2020 10:44 am

Realme is amongst the first to make Android 11 Preview release available for Realme X50 Pro and experience it right away.
Realme has now announced an Android 11 preview release program for Realme X50 Pro smartphone. Therefore, applications for the Android 11 preview for Realme X50 pro are now open on the Realme Community.

Android 11 provides users with an easier way to manage conversations, connected devices, privacy, and much more. By taking some additional steps to protect user privacy, and bringing several improvements such as network optimization and a deeper adaptation to a diverse range of devices, Android 11 is bound to improve the user experience.

On June 10, Google released the Android 11 Beta 1 and post that Realme said that they were actively working to bring the Android 11 Developer Preview Program to Realme X50 Pro which was made available to developers through the Realme Community.

Participants of the Android 11 Preview release programme have the option to roll back to Android 10. However, those participants will not be able to re-join the Android 11 Preview programme. Also, the data stored on the phone will be erased in the rollback process.

 

The phone was launched with a price tag of Rs 44,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage, Rs 39,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 37,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. Due to GST hike on smartphones from 12 percent to 18 percent in the country, the Realme X50 Pro price has increased by up to Rs 3,000.

The Realme X50 Pro is now priced at Rs 39,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option, Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and at Rs 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage option.

 

