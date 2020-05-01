Advertisement

Realme X50 Pro 5G update brings new charging icon, 4K 60FPS video recording and April security patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 01, 2020 1:33 pm

Realme X50 Pro 5G adds function of recording 60FPS 4K videos and optimizes the quality of photos.
Realme launched India's first 5G smartphone in India - Realme X50 Pro 5G in February this year. Realme X50 Pro is now getting a new update via OTA for the month of April. The new software update brings the April Android security patch, a new charging icon along with other improvements.

This update, sporting version RMX2076PU_11_A.19, is rolling out to a limited number of users. As per the changelog posted on the Realme website, the Realme X50 Pro new update changes the charging icon and adds Vivid Mode to Screen Color Mode.

Furthermore, the update also adds function of recording 60FPS 4K videos and optimizes the quality of photos. It optimizes the screen redness at the low brightness in some scenes and network stability. The update also fixes screen rounded corner problem.

Once again, this is a phased rollout and will be available to all the users very soon. The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days, says Realme in the post.

 

Find the complete change log below:

UI Version:  RMX2076PU_11_A.19

 

Security

● Android security patch: April, 2020

 

Desktop

● Changed the charging icon

 

Settings

● Added Vivid Mode to Screen Color Mode

 

Camera

● Added function of recording 60FPS 4K videos

● Optimized the quality of photos

 

Optimization

● Optimized the screen redness at the low brightness in some scenes

● Optimized network stability

 

Known issue fixed

● Fixed screen rounded corner problem


Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with 6.44-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It runs Realme UI based on Android 10 and has a 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging solution. The phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera for bokeh capture. The Realme X50 Pro has dual-selfie cameras with a combination of a 32-megapixel main shooter and another 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

 

