  • 13:53 Feb 24, 2020

Live: Realme X50 5G launching today

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 24, 2020 12:46 pm

Latest News

The company will be launching the latest smartphone at an event in New Delhi and it will kickstart at 2:30 PM.
Realme is all set to launch its first 5G smartphone, the Realme X50 Pro 5G, in India today. The company will be launching the latest smartphone at an event in New Delhi and it will kickstart at 2:30 PM.

 

The launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s official website. It will be also live-streamed on Realme’s YouTube channel along with its social media channels including Twitter and Facebook. The company has already revealed some key features of the upcoming Realme X50 Pro 5G. 

 

Realme has confirmed that the smartphone will come with 90Hz refresh rate along with the quad-camera setup. The brand has also teased that the smartphone will come with a dual-punch hole design for the front. The upcoming 5G smartphone will feature 65W SuperDart fast charging support as well.

 

LIVE BLOG

13:25 (IST)

24 Feb 2020

Realme X50 Pro 5G: expected features

Realme X50 Pro will be the company’s first smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor. It will be a 5G smartphone supporting both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes.

12:50 (IST)

24 Feb 2020

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Where to watch launch event

Realme is all set to launch its first 5G smartphone in India with Realme X50 Pro 5G. The company will be live streaming the event on its official YouTube channel. Furthermore, the live stream will also take place on the company's social media channels like Twitter and Facebook. The event will kickstart at 2:30 PM IST. You can also watch the live stream here:

 

Realme X50 Pro to come with dual ultra-wide selfie camera

Realme X50 Pro Flipkart availability teased ahead of launch on Feb 24

Realme X50 Pro 5G launching in India today

Latest News from Realme

Poco X2 confirmed to receive the Android 11 OS update

Alleged Vivo Z6 gets certified with 6.57-inch FHD+ display, 8GB of RAM

Sony Xperia 1 II, Xperia 10 II renders, key specs leaked online

Image gallery

Top 5

