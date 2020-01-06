Realme X2 and X2 Pro start receiving new update with December 2019 Security Patch

The update improves overall performance along with some bug fixes as well.

Realme X2 and X2 Pro have started receiving their January updates, bringing the December 2019 Android security patch. The update improves overall performance along with some bug fixes as well.

According to the changelog posted on the Realme website, the latest software update for the Realme X2 and X2 Pro brings firmware version RMX1992EX_11_A.17 and RMX1931EX_11_A.08, respectively. Realme took to the forums to announce the rollout of the updates for both the phones.

The company has said in the post that the update is initially a staged rollout. The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full roll out will be completed in the upcoming days.

RMX1992EX_11.A.17 Changelog



Security

- Android security patch: December, 2019



Audio

-Optimized the voice call quality of the third-party application



Camera

- Optimized nightscape quality of front camera



Theme store

- Updated font change supporting in Theme Store



Notification Center and Status Bar

- Added dark mode fast switch toggles in notification center

- Added personal hotspot data consumption display



Power consumption

- Optimized standby power consumption in partial scenarios



Known issue fixed

- Fixed the issue of low sound when connected to AirPods2 headset

- Fixed the problem that the background of the WhatsApp application dialog is not clear in dark mode

- Fixed the issue of camera overexposure in some scenes





RMX1931EX_11_A.08 Changelog



Security

- Android security patch: December, 2019



Launcher

-Added click the blank area to back to the launcher on recent task interface



Notification Center and Status Bar

- Added fast switch toggles of dark mode in notification center



Settings

- Added flash on call feature



Camera

- Added HDR feature of video mode



Known issue fixed

- Fixed partial issues to improve stability