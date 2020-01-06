  • 11:42 Jan 06, 2020

Advertisement

Realme X2 and X2 Pro start receiving new update with December 2019 Security Patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 06, 2020 10:34 am

Latest News

The update improves overall performance along with some bug fixes as well.
Advertisement

Realme X2 and X2 Pro have started receiving their January updates, bringing the December 2019 Android security patch. The update improves overall performance along with some bug fixes as well.

 

According to the changelog posted on the Realme website, the latest software update for the Realme X2 and X2 Pro brings firmware version RMX1992EX_11_A.17 and RMX1931EX_11_A.08, respectively. Realme took to the forums to announce the rollout of the updates for both the phones.

Advertisement

 

The company has said in the post that the update is initially a staged rollout.  The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full roll out will be completed in the upcoming days.

 

RMX1992EX_11.A.17 Changelog

    Security
   - Android security patch: December, 2019

    Audio
    -Optimized the voice call quality of the third-party application

    Camera
    - Optimized nightscape quality of front camera

    Theme store
  - Updated font change supporting in Theme Store

    Notification Center and Status Bar
   - Added dark mode fast switch toggles in notification center
   - Added personal hotspot data consumption display

    Power consumption
   - Optimized standby power consumption in partial scenarios

    Known issue fixed
    - Fixed the issue of low sound when connected to AirPods2 headset
    - Fixed the problem that the background of the WhatsApp application dialog is not clear in dark mode
   - Fixed the issue of camera overexposure in some scenes


RMX1931EX_11_A.08 Changelog

    Security
    - Android security patch: December, 2019

    Launcher
    -Added click the blank area to back to the launcher on recent task interface

    Notification Center and Status Bar
    - Added fast switch toggles of dark mode in notification center

    Settings
    - Added flash on call feature

    Camera
    - Added HDR feature of video mode

    Known issue fixed
    - Fixed partial issues to improve stability

 

Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G chipset, Realme Buds Air launched in India

Realme X2 now on open sale in India

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to go on sale today

Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM variant now available for sale

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme X2 Realme X2 update Realme X2 specs Realme X2 Pro Realme X2 Pro update Realme X2 Pro specs

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Realme 5i India launch set for January 9, Flipkart teases availability

Honor 9X confirmed to launch on January 14 in India

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Fold 2 to launch on February 11

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus
Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies