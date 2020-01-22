Realme X2 and 5 Pro receive new update with January 2019 Security Patch

The Realme X2 and 5 Pro update improves overall performance along with some bug fixes as well.
Realme has started rolling out a new update to its Realme X2 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones in India, bringing the January 2020 Android security patch. The update improves overall performance along with some bug fixes as well.
The latest software update for the Realme X2 and 5 Pro brings firmware version RMX1992EX_11.A.18 and RMX1971EX_11_A.16, respectively.
The company has said in the post that the update is initially a staged rollout. The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full roll out will be completed in the upcoming days.
Here is Realme X2 RMX1992EX_11.A.18 Changelogs
Security
Android Security patch: January, 2020
Lock Screen
Modified the charging animation display where the decimal point will not be shown after charging for twenty seconds
Fixed
Fixed error prompt issue while video call using WhatsApp
Fixed the issue that album cache data can not be deleted
Optimized navigation menu display in settings
Here is Realme 5 Pro RMX1971EX_11_A.16 Changelogs
Security
Google Android security patch: January, 2020
Known issues fixed
Fixed VoLTE call drop of Reliance JIO operator
Fixed the third-party sport app automatically cleaned up while it is locked in the background
