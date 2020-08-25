Advertisement

Realme X 7 Pro key specs spotted online, new render emerged

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 25, 2020 2:32 pm

Latest News

Now, ahead of launch, key details of the Realme X7 Pro have emerged online.
Advertisement

Realme is all set to launch the new Realme X7 series in China on September 1. Now, ahead of launch, key details of the Realme X7 Pro have emerged online. 

 

The smartphone has been spotted on JD.com that reveals some key details. The listing shows the front and back panel of the device. The front panel comes with a punch hole design, while the back panel comes with an L-shaped quad-camera setup. Interestingly, the company is trying to come with a different design language with the Realme X7 Pro. One can see Dare to Leap motto written in bold at the back panel. The back panel also comes with a gradient finish. However, looking at the design, it sure looks similar to the Oppo Reno 4 Pro, which was recently launched in India. 

 

The listing reveals that the smartphone will come with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. Interestingly, the listing says that the smartphone will come with a peak brightness of 1200nits, which was also teased by the company. Furthermore, the display will support 4096-level of brightness adjustment. The rear camera will come with a 64-megapixel primary shooter. 

 

Advertisement

As per previous leaks, the Realme X7 Pro will feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, which is clocked at 2.6GHz. The phone packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will come with a quad-camera setup with 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel portrait lens and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone will be loaded with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Flash Charge support.

 

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro teased to launch soon in India

Android 10 based Realme UI 1.0 now rolling out to Realme C2

Is Realme Narzo 20 launching in India next month?

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Gionee Max with 5000mAh battery launched in India

Gionee K3 Pro announced with Helio P60 chipset and 4,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M51 complete specifications leaked

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash

We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash
Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9

Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9
Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?

Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?
Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51

Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51
Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer

Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer
Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch

Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies