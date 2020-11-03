Realme Watch S announced with up to 15 days of battery life

Realme Watch S comes with a 1.3-inch auto-brightness touchscreen with 360 x 360 resolution and 278 PPI.

Realme has announced Realme Watch S smartwatch at Realme’s event in Pakistan. Realme Watch S is priced at 14,999 PKR in Pakistan which is approx. Rs 7,000. It comes in a single black circular dial with orange, blue and green strap colour options to choose from.



The Realme Watch S is also expected to be launched in India soon along with its Pro variant.



Realme Watch S comes with a 1.3-inch auto-brightness touchscreen with 360 x 360 resolution and 278 PPI. The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Realme Watch S has 600 nits brightness, 5-level auto-brightness control, and 100+ unique watch faces.



The smartwatch is loaded with a real-time heart rate monitor and sleep detection. It comes with a SpO2 sensor that monitors blood oxygen level. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with Realme Link app.



The smartwatch is equipped with 16 sports modes including Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Pingpong, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, Rowing Machine and Stationary Bike. It can be synced to a smartphone via the Realme Link application.



Realme Watch S comes equipped with a 390mAh battery pack that should last up to 15 days on a single charge. It takes around 2 hours. The company provides a magnetic charger for this purpose. The smartwatch is loaded with IP68 certification making it water and dust resistance.



Other key features of the Realme Watch S include Music Control, Camera Control, Find Phone, Meditation, 12 / 24-hour, Stopwatch, Clock, Weather Forecast, Date Display, Dial, Cloud Multi-Dial, Custom Dial, OTA Upgrade, Multi-Language UI Interface, Multi-Language, Data Storage, All-day Data, Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm Reminder, Step Goal Completion Reminder, Binding Confirmation Reminder, Low Battery Reminder, Brightness Adjustment, Shake Adjustment, Wear Monitoring, Lift Wrist to Wake Screen, Power Saving Mode, No Disturb Mode, Quick Settings.



The company claims that it has gone through various industry tests including 100,000 times button test, 3000 times wear test, 3000 times bend test and 7kg tension resistance test. Besides, the watch measures 259.5x47.0x12.0mm (with wrist strap) and weighs 48 grams (with wrist strap).