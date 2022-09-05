Realme Watch 3 Pro key features and specifications revealed ahead of launch

Realme Watch 3 Pro launch is set for September 6 in India. Now ahead of the launch, the upcoming Realme Watch 3 Pro key features and specifications have been revealed via Flipkart. Alongside the watch, the company will also unveil the Realme C33 and Buds Air 3S.

As per the Flipkart listing, Realme Watch 3 Pro will come for Rs 5,499 in India. It will come in Grey and Black colour options.

Realme Watch 3 Pro Specifications

For the specifications, the Realme Watch 3 Pro will come with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368 x 448-pixel resolution and support for Always On Display. There will be a rectangular dial with Silicon strap material.

Further, there will be a small cutout which is expected to be a microphone. The wearable will also support Bluetooth calling. The watch will come with voice calling capabilities over Bluetooth.

The wearable will be equipped with a Lithium-ion battery. As per the company, it is rated to last up to 10 days. The watch is claimed to charge fully in around 150 minutes. Lastly, the Watch 3 Pro is claimed to offer a precise GPS location.

The Realme Watch 3 Pro will arrive as the successor to the Watch 2 Pro that debuted last year with a price tag of Rs 4,999.

Meanwhile, the recently launched Realme watch 3 features a massive 1.8-inch display with curved glass on top and a 500nit peak brightness. It has over 110 watch faces. The watch also comes with Bluetooth calling feature backed by AI ENC for clearer calls.

The Realme Watch will include AI environmental noise cancellation (ENC) Bluetooth calling. It comes with a 340mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to seven days of battery life. The watch is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones via the Realme Link app. It also gets an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.