Realme to partner with Kodak for Realme GT Master Edition

Realme is expected to launch the GT Master Edition soon. The company has reportedly all set to partner with Kodak for its upcoming camera-centric flagship smartphone, the Realme GT Master Edition.

The upcoming device is being called the “Camera Flagship” because the phone is coming with incredible cameras. Realme is yet to announce the official launch date of its new flagship device.

As of now, Realme has not officially announced the partnership, but a few leaks have pointed toward a collaboration between Realme and Kodak.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo has revealed that Realme is preparing a collaboration with an established photography brand. The GT Master Edition will be the first phone to come out of it. The tipster did not mention the name of this camera company. After this leak, another known tipster revealed the partner company is in fact Kodak.

Previously, we have already seen many partnerships of popular mobile brands with camera companies. OnePlus collaborated with Hasselblad. Vivo and Nokia too partnered with Zeiss. Then there is Huawei, which collaborated with Leica for its smartphones.

Realme GT Master Edition 5G Specs ( rumoured)

The Realme GT Master Edition 5G will feature a 6.5-inch screen size as per the leak. In addition, the display will also reportedly carry support for a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 mobile platform.

The leak also reveals that the Realme GT Master Edition 5G will be equipped with a triple camera setup. There will be a 108-megapixel, a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel triple cameras. For the battery, the phone might pack a 4,500mAh battery that carries support for 65W rapid charging.

As of now, there is no word on the launch date and pricing details of the Realme GT Master Edition. It is expected that the phone will be launched in China in July next month.