Realme TechLife Watch S100 Smartwatch and TechLife Buds N100 launched

Alongwith the launch of Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE smartphones, Realme TechLife Watch S100 and TechLife Buds N100 have been also launched in India.

Realme TechLife Watch S100 smartwatch comes with a colour display, water-resistant build, and up to 12 days of battery life. The Realme TechLife Buds N100 neckband-style earbuds come with up to 17 hours of playback time.

Price and Availability Details

Realme TechLife Buds N100 comes in two colours – Grey and Black. It is priced at INR 1,299 and will be up for sale on March 15, 12 noon onwards on realme.com & Flipkart.com, mainline channels.

Realme TechLife Watch S100 will be available at a price of INR 1,999 and will be up for sale on March 14, 12 noon onwards on realme.com & Flipkar.com, mainline channels. It comes in Grey and Black colours.

Realme TechLife Buds N100 Features

Realme TechLife Buds N100 is the brand’s latest offering under its wearables category. It comes with a 9.2mm dynamic bass driver that is packed in a metal sound chamber. It offers 17-hour long battery life on a single charge.

In addition, the earbuds also provides users with a magnetic Bluetooth connection with an instant Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It sports a comfortable silicone neckband, making it convenient for users. Lastly, there is a water-resistant build that has an IPX4 certification.

Realme TechLife Watch S100 Features

Realme TechLife Watch S100 comes with a 4.3cm (1.69″) large color display with a high resolution of 240*280 pixels. The display on the TechLife Watch S100 can peak upto 530 nits brightness, ensuring that the content on it is clearly visible even under direct sunlight.

It also comes with over 110 stylish Watch faces and can deliver 12-days long battery life, subject to the usage. The watch is IP68 certified, making it water-resistant. It works as the Personal Health and Fitness Manager for users’ and ensures their wellbeing by keeping a check on users’ SpO2 level and heart rate.

The smartwatch also comes with 24 sports modes, including dancing, riding, running outdoors, and walking, among others. It also has Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. The watch is also IP68-certified. Lastly, it measures 251×35.8×11.6mm and weighs 34 grams.