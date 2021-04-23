Advertisement

Realme Q3 Pro, Q3, Q3i launched

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 23, 2021 4:21 pm

Realme has launched three new phones for the Chinese region, namely the Realme Q3, Realme Q3 Pro, Realme Q3i.

Realme's latest smartphones to join the brand's product lineup includes the Realme Q3, Q3 Pro and the Q3i. All three smartphone models come with triple rear cameras and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The smartphones have currently been launched only for the China market.

 

The Realme Q3 Pro is priced at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 20,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,100) for the 8GB + 256GB storage option. The Realme Q3 Pro comes in three colours – Electric Blue, Firefly, and Gravity Black.

 

The Realme Q3 is priced at CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 15,000) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant and CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 16,200) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Psychedelic Silver and Sci-Fi Black colour options.

 

The Realme Q3i costs CNY 999 (approx Rs 11,600) for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant and CNY 1,099 (approx Rs 12,700) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone is offered in Light Blue and Particle Ash colour options.

 

Realme Q3 Specifications 

 

Realme Q3

 

The Realme Q3 sports a 6.5-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 405ppi pixel density, and 600 nits of peak brightness. On the inside, the smartphone draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, paired with Adreno 619 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

 

On the back, you get a triple camera setup lead by a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens coupled with two additional sensors including an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 lens and another 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. The Realme Q3 has a 16-megapixel f/2.1 front camera for selfies and video calls.

 

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 30W quick charge support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a USB Type-C port for charging, 3.5mm headphone jack and 4G LTE apart from 5G support. The phone measures 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.8mm and weighs about 189 grams. The phone runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

Realme Q3 Pro Specifications 

 

Realme Q3 Pro

 

The Realme Q3 Pro sports a 6.43-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. On the inside, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, paired with ARM G77 MC9 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

 

On the back, you get a triple camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens coupled with two additional sensors including an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 lens and another 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. The Realme Q3 has a 16-megapixel f/2.5 front camera for selfies and video calls.

 

It is backed by a 4500mAh battery that comes with 30W quick charge support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a USB Type-C port for charging, and 4G LTE apart from 5G support. The phone also runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. 

 

Realme Q3i Specifications 

 

Realme Q3i

 

The Realme Q3i sports a 6.5-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 405ppi pixel density, and 600 nits of peak brightness. On the inside, the smartphone draws power from a Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

 

On the back, you get a triple camera setup lead by a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens coupled with two additional sensors including a 2-megapixel f/2.4 monochrome portrait lens and another 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. The specifications for the front camera are unclear at the moment.

 

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 18W quick charge support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a USB Type-C port for charging, and 4G LTE apart from 5G support. The phone measures 162.5x74.8x8.5mm and weighs about 185 grams. The phone runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

