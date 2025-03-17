Realme P3 5G Launched in India: Everything to Know

Realme P3 5G has been launched in India with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset under the hood, making it the first device in the country to be powered by this processor. The device comes packed with a 6000mAh battery along with dual rear cameras, stereo speakers, and more.

Realme P3 5G: Price, Availability

The Realme P3 5G is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, Rs 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model while the top-end 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs 19,999. It comes in Space Silver, Comet Grey, and Nebula Pink colours. The phone will be available from realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores while early bird sales will take place from 6 PM to 10 PM on March 19th. ICICI bank customers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on all variants.

The brand is also set to launch the Realme P3 Ultra 5G on March 19.

Realme P3 5G: Specifications

The Realme P3 5G sports a 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) full-HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2000 nits peak brightness, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, there’s a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, paired with an additional 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor. At the front, there’s a 16MP f/2.45 sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. The device has stereo speakers and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The handset is also IP69-rated and runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.