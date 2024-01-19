Realme Note 50 Launched: Yet Another Rebrand?

Realme made an announcement a while back that it is set to debut the Realme Note series devices and now, the brand has launched the first smartphone under this lineup, called the Realme Note 50. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the Realme device and whether the brand has finally launched a unique handset or just another rebrand.

Realme Note 50: Price

The Realme Note 50 has launched with a price tag of PHP 3,599 (approx Rs 5,300) in the Philippines. It comes in two colours, such as Midnight Black and Sky Blue.

Realme Note 50: Specifications

The Realme Note 50 sports a 6.74-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, 180Hz touch sampling rate and a Refresh Rate of 90Hz. The notch on the front will house a camera sensor for selfies. The handset is also IP54 rated for water and dust resistance.

Then, it gets a rear camera setup with a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP Monochrome sensor. There is an 5MP selfie sensor on the front. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W standard charging. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Realme device is powered by the Unisoc T612 SoC under the hood paired with LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage that is expandable via a microSD card. It further gets a USB-C port for charging and support for USB 2.0 data transfer, alongside a 3.5mm Audio Jack and speaker grille. It runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. Other connectivity options include GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-SIM 4G LTE.

Realme Note 50: Is It a Rebrand?

The Realme Note 50 doesn’t seem like an exciting smartphone by any means. We have seen similar smartphones from the brand in the past. If you observe, the Realme Note 50 looks highly similar to the Realme C51, not only in terms of design but also in terms of the specifications.

Both the Realme Note 50 and the Realme C51 sport the same panel and the same Chipset under the hood. They have the same battery capacity. However, the Realme Note 50 gets some downgrades in comparison, such as a 13MP sensor which replaces the 50MP sensor on the C51. Further, the charging speed in Note 50 has gone down to 10W from 33W in the Realme C51.

While the Realme Note 50 cannot be categorised under the rebrand category, it also cannot be called a unique product by any means and something that is groundbreaking.