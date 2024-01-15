Realme Note 1: What Do We Know About It?

Realme is gearing up to launch an entirely new lineup of smartphones under its ‘Note’ series. While rumours of the Realme Note 50 4G are already circulating online, a new leak has now suggested that Realme could also be planning to launch the Realme Note 1 in India, a new lower mid-range handset. So here’s what all we know about it.

Realme Note 1: Expected Launch Date

Details about the Realme Note 1 were leaked by an X user. The user shared a slide of the presentation about the Realme Note 1 where the launch date is mentioned as 24.1. This suggests that the handset may launch on January 24, which isn’t too far at this point.

Realme Note 1: Expected Specs

The specifications of the Note 1 were also shown in the slide. According to it, the handset will feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset. While this wasn’t mentioned in the slide, we expect Realme to equip the device with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There could be more variants available at the time of launch.

In addition, for optics, you can expect a 108MP main sensor paired with a purported 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, there could be a 16MP sensor on the front. The handset is expected to be backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 67W Fast charging support. Lastly, the handset will have dual speakers paired with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

Realme Note 1: Expected Price

While the price of Note 1 wasn’t shared, the device could cost around Rs 20,000 judging on the basis of the specs. Around that price, it could compete with some of the offerings from Poco, Lava, Redmi and more brands. A separate leak suggests that Realme could launch the Realme Note 50 4G as the first device which may be priced around Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 and could also phase out the Narzo and C-series lineup.