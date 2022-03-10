Realme Narzo 50A Prime expected to launch soon in India

Realme recently launched Realme Nazro 50A in the Indian market last month. Now the company is soon expected to launch Realme Narzo 50A Prime in India as well.

Ahead of the official announcement, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime RAM, storage option and colour options have been leaked online. The phone is expected to launch in India in March.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Leaks

As per the report of Pricebaba with tipster Mukul Sharma (aka @stufflistings), Realme 50A Prime will come in two storage options – 4GB RAM + 64GB and 4GB RAM + 128GB. Further for the colour, the leaks reveals that the device will be available in two colour options. This will include Flash Blue and Flash Black.

The Narzo 50A Prime is said to pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for a 18W fast charging. Besides, the phone will reportedly run Android 11 out of the box. No other information regarding the device is available at the moment.

The device was recently found listed on multiple certification websites with model number RMX3516. Further, the listings on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and NBTC certification websites hinted at its imminent launch. However, the official launch date remains unknown.

Its predecessor, Realme Narzo 50A, is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,499 in India.

Realme Narzo 50A features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC under the hood. It is equipped with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM with up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Realme Narzo 50 features a triple camera setup, with a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro camera. On the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

The smartphone to packs a 5,000mAh battery, with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.