Realme Narzo 50 series India launch timeline tipped

Realme launched many devices last week in India, including the Realme Pad, Realme 8s and the 8i. In addition, it seems like the company is gearing up to launch the new Narzo 50 series as well in India, the launch timeline for which has now been leaked.

The report comes from MoneyControl. The publication states that Realme is expected to launch the Realme narzo 50 series in India between September 20 and 24. The series successor make its global debut in the country. However, there’s no mention of the number of models available at the time of launch.

However, one can expect the Realme narzo 50, narzo 50 Pro, narzo 50A, and narzo 50i. The one device confirmed to launch next week is the Narzo 50A. Francis Wong, CMO of Realme India also confirmed that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. However, there’s no word on the specifications or any other details of the other smartphones in the series.

In related news to Realme, the brand today launched the Realme C25Y in India. The smartphone includes a 5000mAh mega battery that supports an 18W quick charge, a Unisoc T610 processor with an instant fingerprint sensor, an 8MP selfie camera and more.

Realme C25Y will be available in two colours in India – Glacier Blue and Metal Grey. In addition, it will have two storage variants, including 4GB+64GB, priced at Rs 10,999 and 4GB+128GB, priced at Rs 11,999. Realme C25Y features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and a typical brightness of 420 nits. In addition, there is a waterdrop notch on the screen to house an 8-megapixel front camera.