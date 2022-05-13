Realme Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro 5G to launch in India on May 18

Realme has today confirmed to launch the Realme Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro 5G in India on May 18. The Narzo 50 5G could be powered by a Dimensity 810 5G SoC, while Pro version will pack Dimensity 920 chipset.

Realme India will hold a digital launch event on May 18 at 12:30pm IST. The event will be available to stream live on its official YouTube channel and Facebook page. Apart from Realme India’s official site, both handsets will also be available on Amazon India for purchase.

As per the teaser shared by the company, the Narzo 50 series will feature the most powerful processor in the segment – MediaTek Dimensity 920. This should be the Narzo 50 Pro 5G. It will also come with vapour chamber cooling system and 5 layers of cooling for improved heat dissipation.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Specifications

As per the leaks, the phone will feature a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone will pack an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. Further, the chipset will be paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For the camera department, the smartphone will feature dual rear cameras. This will consist of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In addition, for the front, the phone will have an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone will be fueled by a 4800mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging on the battery front. Besides, it is expected to run on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

Meanwhile, Realme GT 2 was recently launched in India. The Realme GT 2 has been launched in two variants in India. It is priced at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version. The 12GB + 256GB version costs Rs 38,999. It comes in three colour options – Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black. It is available for purchase from Flipkart, Realme.com, and mainline channels.