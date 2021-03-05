Advertisement

Realme Narzo 30A to go on first sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 05, 2021 10:54 am

Latest News

Realme Narzo 30A sale will start at 12PM (noon) on Flipkart and realme.com.
Advertisement

Realme launched the Narzo 30 series smartphone with Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A last month. Now, nearly two weeks later the Realme Narzo 30A will be up for purchase for the first time in India today.

 

The Realme Narzo 30A sale will start at 12PM (noon) on Flipkart and realme.com. Realme Narzo 30A comes in two variants - 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively. It will come in Laser Black and Laser Blue colour options.

Advertisement

 

Launch offers include Rs 500 instant discount for Axis Bank Credit Card and Debit Card users. Flipkart is also offering 3 and 6 months No Cost EMI with Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

 

Realme Narzo 30A Specifications


Realme Narzo 30A features a 6.5-inches HD+ mini-drop display with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 269 ppi and 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage which can be further expanded by a microSD card up to 256GB.

 

The phone comes with a dual-camera setup of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens, PDAF and a 2-megapixel B&W Portrait Lens with f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include Super NightScape Mode, Night Filters, Chroma Boost, Beauty, Filter, HDR, Panoramic view, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slo-mo, Expert. For selfies, the phone features an 8-megapixel snapper at the front with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens.

The Realme Narzo 30A runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and it draws power from a huge 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Sensors on board include a Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Magnetic induction sensor, Acceleration sensor.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A specs leak ahead of launch on February 24

Realme Narzo 30 series pricing leaked, Realme Narzo 30A spotted on Geekbench

Realme Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro 5G launched in India, price starts Rs 8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo Y31s Standard Edition announced with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Coming Soon: Realme GT Neo with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies