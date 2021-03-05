Realme Narzo 30A to go on first sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart

Realme Narzo 30A sale will start at 12PM (noon) on Flipkart and realme.com.

Advertisement

Realme launched the Narzo 30 series smartphone with Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A last month. Now, nearly two weeks later the Realme Narzo 30A will be up for purchase for the first time in India today.

The Realme Narzo 30A sale will start at 12PM (noon) on Flipkart and realme.com. Realme Narzo 30A comes in two variants - 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively. It will come in Laser Black and Laser Blue colour options.

Advertisement

Launch offers include Rs 500 instant discount for Axis Bank Credit Card and Debit Card users. Flipkart is also offering 3 and 6 months No Cost EMI with Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Realme Narzo 30A Specifications



Realme Narzo 30A features a 6.5-inches HD+ mini-drop display with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 269 ppi and 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage which can be further expanded by a microSD card up to 256GB.

The phone comes with a dual-camera setup of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens, PDAF and a 2-megapixel B&W Portrait Lens with f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include Super NightScape Mode, Night Filters, Chroma Boost, Beauty, Filter, HDR, Panoramic view, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slo-mo, Expert. For selfies, the phone features an 8-megapixel snapper at the front with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens.



The Realme Narzo 30A runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and it draws power from a huge 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Sensors on board include a Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Magnetic induction sensor, Acceleration sensor.







https://www.gadgetsnow.com/mobiles/realme-narzo-30a-to-go-on-first-sale-today-at-12pm-via-flipkart/articleshow/81342372.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst Read more at: Rs 500 off on the phone’s purchase using Axis Bank credit ca ..







https://www.gadgetsnow.com/mobiles/realme-narzo-30a-to-go-on-first-sale-today-at-12pm-via-flipkart/articleshow/81342372.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst Read more at: Rs 500 off on the phone’s purchase using Axis Bank credit ca ..