Realme Narzo 30 5G, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant launched in India

Realme has today launched a new variant of Realme Narzo 30 5G in India. The company has now introduced a new 4GB + 64GB model for Rs 13,499.

The Narzo 30 5G was launched in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option at Rs 15,999. The new variant will go on sale starting August 24 via Flipkart, Realme.com as well as other retail distributors.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G new variant comes in two colours – Racing Silver and Racing Blue. Apart from storage change, the new variant comes with same set of specifications as existing variant.

The smartphone offers a 90Hz refresh rate display, a 48MP triple-rear camera setup, and a 5000mAh battery. Let’s take a look at its specifications, features and more.

Realme Narzo 30 5G Specifications

Realme Narzo 30 5G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 405ppi pixel density, and 600 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You also get a microSD card support of up to 1TB.

On the back, you get a triple camera setup led by a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 monochrome portrait lens and another 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. In addition, it has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

For security, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock as well. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 18W quick charge support. The handset runs on Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone’s dimensions are 162.5×74.8×8.5mm and it weighs 185 grams.