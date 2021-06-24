Realme launches Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G in India alongside Smart TV Full HD, Buds Q2

Realme has launched the new Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G and the Smart TV Full HD in India. The smartphones differ in chipset and camera hardware.

Realme is now launching two new phones in India under its Narzo 30 series, called the Realme Narzo 30 and the Narzo 30 5G. Both the phones differ in terms of their chipsets. The phones come with 90Hz displays, 5000mAh battery and more. Realme also launched the Smart TV Full HD 32" along with Realme Buds Q2.

The Realm Narzo 30 starts at Rs 12,499 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and Rs 14,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The first sale for Realme Narzo 30 will take place on June 29 at 12 pm on Flipkart, realme.com and retail stores. Realme is also offering a discount of Rs 500 on the base model of Narzo 30.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G will be available in only one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 15,999. Realme Narzo 30 5G's first sale will take place on June 30 at 12 pm.

Priced at Rs 18,999, the first sale of the latest Realme Smart TV Full HD 32” is scheduled for 29th June, 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels.

The Realme Buds Q2 will be available in two colours- Active Black & Calm Grey and is priced at Rs 2499. The first sale is scheduled to go live from 30th June 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Amazon & mainline channels.

Realme Narzo 30 Specifications

The Realme Narzo 30 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, up to 580 nits brightness, 405PPI pixel density and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card.

For the camera, the Realme Narzo 30 comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2-megapixel B&W portrait camera and a 2-megapixel MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. In addition, it has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls with f/2.1 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor.

Realme Narzo 30 packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging that can charge the phone up to 50% in 25 minutes and 100% in 65 minutes. It runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. In addition, it comes with a side fingerprint scanner.

Realme Narzo 30 5G Specifications

Realme Narzo 30 5G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 405ppi pixel density, and 600 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You also get a microSD card support of up to 1TB.

On the back, you get a triple camera setup led by a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 monochrome portrait lens and another 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. In addition, it has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 18W quick charge support. The handset runs on Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a USB Type-C port for charging, and 4G LTE apart from 5G support. The Realme Narzo 30 5G has 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5mm dimensions and weighs 185 grams.

Realme Smart TV Full HD Specifications

The Realme Smart TV Full HD comes with an FHD display and has an ultra-wide gamut of upto 85% NTSC. It is also equipped with a premium bezel-less design with bezels as thin as 8.7mm. In addition, the smart TV comes with 24W Quad Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos immersive audio support.

The TV draws power from a MediaTek 64-bit ARM Cortex A53 Quad-Core processor, Mali-470 MP3 GPU and runs on Android 9 Pie. In addition, the TVs' picture processor comes with HDR10 and HLG. The Realme Smart TV FHD uses 1GB DDR3 RAM with 8GB Flash ROM on the memory scheme.

Realme Buds Q2 Specifications

The Realme Buds Q2 comes with a kaleidoscope-like finish for a unique look. In addition, it comes with an in-ear design and 10mm dynamic drivers with polymer composite diaphragm and new Bass Boost+ enhancement technology. The buds are also IPX5 rated for water resistance.

Realme Buds Q2 also features a gaming mode that reduces the latency to 88ms for a lag-free experience and seamless audio-video sync. The charging case comes with LED indicators to let the user know when the battery is about to die. In addition, the earbuds support Active Noise Cancellation up to 25dB. Realme Buds Q2 also comes with Transparency Mode, enabling users to listen to the ambient sound with one click.

Speaking about battery, the Buds Q2 offers 20 hours of playback with the charging case, while each earbud is claimed to offer 5 hours of playback time. Per the company claims, a 10-minute charge offers 180 minutes of playback. In addition, the earbuds support environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls, so the background noise lowers down for an enhanced calling experience.