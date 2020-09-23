Advertisement

Realme Narzo 20 Vs. Poco M2 Pro: Which One's a Better Pick?

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : September 23, 2020 9:59 am

The battle of yet another value for money devices

Realme’s Narzo 20 series launch has added three more phones to the already populated smartphone market. Hence, choosing an ideal smartphone under Rs 15,000 has become more confusing than ever. Another hot contender in the sub Rs 15,000 segment is the Poco M2 Pro.

 

In this article, let’s find out which one’s a better pick; the Realme Narzo 20 or the Poco M2 Pro.

 

Display

 

Starting off with that one thing that you’re going to stare for most of the time, the Poco M2 Pro is a clear winner in this regards as the display on the Narzo 20 is of HD+ resolution and is smaller at 6.5-inches whereas, the display of the Poco M2 Pro is FHD+ and is taller at 6.67-inches.

 

Performance

 

 

The Poco M2 Pro boasts a Snapdragon 720G under the hood whereas, the Narzo 20 flexes the Helio G85 “Gaming Processor” from Mediatek. We’re not going deeper into the technicalities of both of these SoC’s; the Snapdragon 720G kills the Helio G85 in both day-to-day usage and Gaming.

 

 

Now, don’t get us wrong, the Helio G85 is a great processor (Cortex A-75 top cores) but it’s just not powerful enough to match the raw power of the Snapdragon 720G’s (Cortex A76 top cores).

 

Camera

 

The Narzo 20 comes with a triple camera setup which consists of everyone’s favourite IMX586 48-megapixel main shooter, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and everyone’s most favourite 2-megapixel macro sensor. At the front, the phones have a 16-megapixel shooter.

 

 

The Poco M2 Pro comes with four cameras at the back one of which is also a 48-megapixel IMX 586 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter for selfies.

 

Now, judging by the history of Poco devices, even though the main sensor on both the phones is the same, the Poco M2 Pro has a slight edge due to the image processing algorithms that Xiaomi has been trying to perfect over the past decade.

 

One more key difference is, the Poco M2 Pro also brings to the table is 4K 30fps video recording whereas the Narzo 20 can only do up to 1080p at 30.



Battery

 

The M2 Pro rocks a 5000mAh battery whereas the Narzo 20 boasts a larger 6000mAh cell. Even though Narzo 20 packs a higher capacity battery, they differ in the charging speeds they support.

 

 

The Narzo 20 supports 18W (charger comes in the box) fast charging whereas the M2 pro supports 33W (charger comes in the box) fast charging. While the Narzo 20 might last longer due to a larger cell and the lower resolution HD+ display, the 33W fast charger will help the Poco M2 Pro charge faster. Hence, it’s a tie in the charging department.

 

Connectivity

 

Both the phones come with a USB Type-C port and a headphone jack at the bottom. But, the port on the M2 Pro is a reversible Type-C port. Both the phones have a dedicated slot for MicroSD card along with two sim cards none of which support 5G.

 

Software

 

Both the MIUI 12 and Realme UI are feature-rich Android skins; hence, it all boils down to one’s personal preference. Both the phones come with Android 10 out of the box.

 

Which one should you buy?

 

The Narzo 20 is priced at Rs 10,499 for the base 4/64GB variant whereas the Poco M2 Pro is priced at Rs 14,000 for the 4/64GB variant. Even though the difference in the pricing is big, we suggest you extend your budget and get the Poco M2 Pro.

 

If you’re tight on budget, then the Narzo 20 makes a lot of sense. Another phone that you might want to consider is the Realme 6 which is selling for Rs 14,999 and is more likely to get a price cut in the coming days.

Tags: Poco M2 Pro Realme Narzo 20

 

