Realme Narzo 20 series gets dedicated Flipkart page ahead of launch on September 21, processor details also tipped

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 15, 2020 4:00 pm

Latest News

Realme Narzo 20A smartphone will be powered by either Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or Snapdragon 665 chipset.

Realme will be launching Realme Narzo 20 series in India on September 22. Now ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that the upcoming series has got a dedicated Flipkart page. A leak has also revealed the names of the processors that could be powering the series.

The series will be launched on the said date and the event will kickstart at 12:30 PM onwards. The launch event will be live-streamed on Realme's YouTube channel and social media platforms, like Facebook and Twitter. The company has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

The famous e-commerce website is running a teaser hinting the availability of the series on the platform. The teaser image on Flipkart further reveals that one of the phones in the series will come with a punch-hole display.

The Realme Narzo 20 series is said to include three devices such as Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has also tipped the processor details. As per him, the Realme Narzo 20A smartphone will be powered by either Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or Snapdragon 665 chipset. The Realme Narzo 20 will come with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC whereas the Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 So.C

As per earlier leaks, Realme Narzo 20A will come in two variants - 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. It will come in Victory Blue & Glory Sliver colour options. The Narzo 20 will come in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions. It will also come in same colours as of Realme Narzo 20A -Victory Blue and Glory Silver. The Narzo 20 Pro, on the other hand, will come in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions. It will come in Black Ninja & White Knight colour options.

Poco M2 vs RealMe Narzo 10: Straight up competitors

Realme Narzo 20 expected to launch in India in third week of September

Realme Narzo 20 series launching in India on September 21

Latest News from Realme

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

