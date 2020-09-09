Realme Narzo 20 expected to launch in India in third week of September

Realme Narzo 20A will come in two variants - 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. It will come in Victory Blue & Glory Sliver colour options.

Realme Narzo 20 series of smartphones were recently announced at IFA 2020. Now the series is said to be launched in India in the third week of September.

Sources familiar with the development have said to Teh Mobile Indian, " Narzxo 20 Series will be launched around September 21 in India."

Realme Narzo 20 series will be a direct competitor of Realme Narzo 10 series that was launched in May this year. To recall, the predecessor series had only two phones such as Narzo 10A and Narzo 10. The Narzo 20 series will include three devices such as Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro.



The Narzo 20 will come in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions. It will also come in same colours as of Realme Narzo 20A -Victory Blue and Glory Silver.



The Narzo 20 will come in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions. It will also come in same colours as of Realme Narzo 20A -Victory Blue and Glory Silver.



The Narzo 20 Pro, on the other hand, will come in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions. For the colour options, there will be Black Ninja & White Knight.



The specifications of the Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro are under wraps at the moment. We expect the upcoming Realme Narzo 20 series to surface in more leaks in the coming days.

To recall, Realme Narzo 10 comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 11,999. Realme Narzo 10A 3GB + 16GB variant is priced at Rs 8,999. Narzo 10A with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced Rs 9,999.