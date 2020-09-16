Advertisement

Realme Narzo 20 leaked specs show 6,000mAh battery, 48MP triple rear camera

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 16, 2020 3:29 pm

Realme Narzo 20 will pack a 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.
Realme will be launching Realme Narzo 20 series in India on September 22. Yesterday, the leak of the processor details of the upcoming emerged online and now we have a leak revealing some of the key specs of the Narzo 20.

Popular tipster Mukul Sharma (@Stufflisting) has revealed that the Realme Narzo 20 will pack a 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The device will be powered by a Mediatek Helio G85 processor. At the rear, there will be a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor.

The same tipster yesterday tipped about processor details of the upcoming Realme Narzo 20 series. As per him, the Realme Narzo 20A smartphone will be powered by either Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or Snapdragon 665 chipset. The Realme Narzo 20 will come with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC whereas the Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC.

 

As per earlier leaks, Realme Narzo 20A will come in two variants - 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. It will come in Victory Blue & Glory Sliver colour options. The Narzo 20 will come in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions. It will also come in same colours as of Realme Narzo 20A -Victory Blue and Glory Silver. The Narzo 20 Pro, on the other hand, will come in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions. It will come in Black Ninja & White Knight colour options.

The Realme Narzo 20 series was confirmed during the company's IFA event in Berlin. The series is said to include three devices such as Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro.  As of now, Realme has not shared any information on the Realme Narzo 20 series.

Realme Narzo 20 series will be a direct competitor of Realme Narzo 10 series that was launched in May this year. To recall, the predecessor series had only two phones such as Narzo 10A and Narzo 10.

The Narzo 20 series will be launched on September 22 and the event will kickstart at 12:30 PM onwards. The launch event will be live-streamed on Realme's YouTube channel and social media platforms, like Facebook and Twitter. The company has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

