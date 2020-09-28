Advertisement

Realme Narzo 20 first sale to be held today at 12 noon via Flipkart, Realme.com

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 28, 2020 10:40 am

Realme Narzo 20 comes in Victory Blue and Glory Silver colours.
Realme Narzo 20 will go on its first sale today in India. The phone will be available for consumers on realme.com, Flipkart.com today from 12 noon.

 

The Realme Narzo 20 comes in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions priced at Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,499 respectively. It comes in Victory Blue and Glory Silver colours.

The phone was launched in India recently along with Realme Narzo 20 Pro and Realme Narzo 20A. The first sale of Realme Narzo 20A starts on September 30 at 12 PM on Flipkart while the first sale of Realme Narzo 20 Pro was held recently.

 

Realme Narzo 20

The Narzo 20 comes with the same 6.5-inches HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) 20:9 mini-drop display with Gorilla Glass protection and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with upto 4GB + 128GB and the storage can be expanded up to 256GB via micro-sd card slot.

Coming to the optics, the Narzo 20 packs a triple-rear camera setup with a 48 megapixels primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 1080p 30fps video recording, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a field of view of 119 degrees and f/2.3 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixels selfie camera.

The device packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and runs realme UI based on Android 10. It has rear Fingerprint sensor. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C.

Latest Smartphones
