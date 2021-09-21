Realme GT Neo2 price and variants leaked ahead of launch

Realme GT Neo2 is set to launch on September 22 in China on Wednesday, at 2 PM local time (11:30 AM IST). Now ahead of the launch, Realme GT Neo2 price and memory options have been revealed.

An online retailer in China has claimed that Realme GT Neo2 will come in three storage variants. There will be 6GB or 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage priced at CNY 2,499 (approx. Rs 28,448) and CNY 2,699 (approx. Rs 30,725) respectively. The price of the Realme GT Neo2 premium variant with 12GB/256GB storage will cost you CNY 2,999 ((approx. Rs 34,150).

Meanwhile, in a Weibo post, the company has confirmed that it will sport a 64-megapixel triple camera unit. However, the other camera sensors details have not been revealed yet.

Realme has already confirmed the processor and battery capacity of the Neo2 earlier. For the processor, Realme GT Neo2 will be featuring the Snapdragon 870 SoC. As for battery details, the phone will be fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Realme claims that its big battery can charge completely in just 36 minutes.

A recent Geekbench listing for the smartphone suggests it will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor that will power the smartphone. To recall, the predecessor GT Neo had the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. In addition, the device is loaded with 12GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.

Specifications (Rumoured)

The Realme GT Neo2 should sport a 6.62-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Further, the smartphone would also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Further, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. Moreover, there should be 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

More variants should be available at the time of launch. It could be running Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0. A 64MP primary sensor should headline the triple camera setup on the back. The other two sensors could be an 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP macro camera. A 5,000mAh battery will back it with support for fast charging.