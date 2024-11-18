Realme GT 7 Pro: Inferior Battery in India Compared to the China Version

Most of the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered devices revealed so far have impressed with their Chipset performance and battery size. The same is true with Realme GT 7 Pro, but users in India won’t be able to take advantage of it, and that’s because the Realme GT 7 Pro packs an inferior battery in India, compared to the Chinese counterpart.

The battery disappointment stems from the fact that the global variant of the Realme GT 7 Pro, which is set to launch in India, features a 5800mAh battery, while the Chinese model boasts a larger 6500mAh cell. There could be several reasons behind Realme’s decision, which the brand hasn’t clarified. Some of the possible reasons could be:

Cost Sensitivity in India

India is an extremely price-sensitive market. Realme may have opted for a smaller battery to maintain a competitive price and reduce production costs. Silicon-carbon batteries, while offering superior energy density and faster charging capabilities, are more expensive to manufacture. A smaller capacity could help Realme balance cost without giving up too much on performance.

Regulatory Challenges and Supply Chain Issues

India’s import regulations and varying tax structures could also be influencing Realme’s decision. Larger silicon-carbon batteries may face higher import duties or logistical challenges, making the 6500mAh battery a less viable option. Additionally, supply chain restrictions might also be limiting the availability of the larger battery for the Indian market.

Environmental Considerations

A higher-capacity battery might necessitate additional certifications related to safety and environmental standards in India. These hurdles could lead to delays or higher costs, which Realme might not be willing to bear.

Differing Market Demands

Consumer preferences vary between regions. In India, smartphone buyers often prioritize value-for-money features like camera quality, performance, or display over battery capacity, especially when the difference isn’t drastic. Realme may have concluded that a 5800mAh battery is sufficient to meet the expectations of Indian consumers, ensuring the device stays competitively priced.

The case is similar with iQOO 13 as well. In China, it sports a 6150mAh cell, but its Indian counterpart will get a 6000mAh battery. Of course, the difference isn’t as significant as Realme’s, but it’s there.

Aside from that, Realme is touting its upcoming Android 15-based software, Realme UI 6.0, to come with “iOS-level smoothness.” The device, as mentioned before, will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with a 6.78-inch 1.5K Resolution (2780 x 1264 pixels) Eco2 AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, DC dimming, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 450 ppi, 10-bit colours, and 6000 nits peak brightness