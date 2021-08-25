HomeNewsRealme GT 5G first sale to be held today via Flipkart, Realme...

Realme GT 5G first sale to be held today via Flipkart, Realme website

Realme GT 5G sale will be held today in India today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. The phone was launched in India last week.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Realme GT 5G sale

Highlights

  • Realme GT 5G goes on sale today
  • The phone was launched last week.

Realme GT 5G was launched in India last week alongside the Realme GT Master Edition. Now the Realme GT 5G will go on sale in India today.

Realme GT 5G Sale Details

The phone will be available for purchase today at 12 PM IST via Flipkart and Realme website. It comes at Rs 37,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant in India. The 12GB + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 41,999. 

The phone comes in Dashing Blue and Dashing Silver colours and a vegan leather finish model in Racing Yellow colour. 

Specs

The phone sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the GT 5G is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage.

The Realme GT 5G features Stainless Steel VC Cooling System, which improves the phone’s heat dissipation performance. The device comes with a GT mode that boosts performance. The phone has a Linear vibration motor and 4D vibration.

The Realme GT 5G packs a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging that offers 100% charge in 35 minutes. For security, there is an in-screen fingerprint sensor on both of them. The smartphones run Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 on the software front.

The phone is equipped with a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. In addition, the Realme GT 5G carries a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls with f/2.5 aperture.

The Realme GT 5G weighs 186 grams and is 8.4mm thin. Connectivity features include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C port.

Realme GT 5G

Realme GT 5G
  • ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage (GB)128, 256
  • Display6.43-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery4500mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

