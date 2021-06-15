Realme GT 5G announced globally with 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888, 64MP triple rear cameras

Realme GT 5G comes with 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888, up to 12GB of RAM, 64MP triple rear cameras and more.

Realme has today announced Realme GT 5G for global markets. It comes with 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888, up to 12GB of RAM, 64MP triple rear cameras and more. The phone was earlier launched in China in March this year.

Realme GT 5G comes in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 39,800) and EUR 559 (roughly Rs. 49,600) respectively. The Realme GT 5G comes in Racing Yellow, Dashing Silver and Dashing Blue colours.

Along with the Realme GT 5G, the company also introduced the Realme Watch 2 and the Watch 2 Pro for the European markets, priced at €54.99 (US$ 66.59 / Rs. 4,880 approx.) and €74.99 (US$ 90.81 / Rs. 6,660 approx.), respectively.

Realme GT 5G Specifications



The Realme GT sports a 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor and equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.





The phone features Stainless Steel VC Cooling System which improves the phone's heat dissipation performance by applying stainless steel in the cooling system and optimizing the heat dissipation structure. The Realme GT 5G comes with a GT mode that boosts the performance. The phone has Linear vibration motor and brand new 4D vibration.





The Realme GT 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging that offers 100% charge in 35 minutes. For security, there is an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The smartphone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 on the software front.





Realme GT is equipped with a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The phone carries a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls with f/2.5 aperture.

The Realme GT 5G weighs 186 grams and is 8.4mm thin. Connectivity features include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.