Realme GT 2 Pro launching soon in India

Realme GT 2 Pro is confirmed to get soon launched in India. The launch has been confirmed by the CEO of Realme India, Madhav Sheth.

In a tweet posted earlier this morning, he teased the Realme GT 2 Pro to have the “best flat display among all Android phones.” His tweet confirmed that the Realme GT 2 Pro will be launched soon in India, but an exact launch date has not been revealed.

The Galaxy is full of stars & we always look out for the brightest one. Shining bright as ever, our realme GT 2 Pro will feature the best flat display among all Android phones soon.



Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/dGDHQO4N6O — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) February 10, 2022

Now the company has started teasing the launch. We expect it to announce an official launch date as well soon.

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

The phone sports a 6.7-inch LTPO E4 AMOLED screen with a Quad HD+ resolution. This display will refresh at a rate of 120Hz. There will be an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. Further, it has MEMC, 1400 nits of peak brightness, 1000Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The smartphone has a hole-punch design for a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powers the smartphone. Furthermore, you get upto 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is a triple camera unit at the back, including a 50-megapixel IMX766 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel 150-degree ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor.

Further, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Additionally, on the software front, you will get Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. Additional features include stereo speakers with Hi-res audio and a linear motor for haptics. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-frequency GNSS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Meanwhile, the Realme 9 Pro series 5G is launching in India on February 16. The digital launch will be held on on Wednesday, February 16th at 01:30 P.M. IST, and share more details about these two products. The event will be streamed live on Realme’s social media platforms, YouTube and Facebook.