Realme GT 2 Pro launching soon in India

Realme GT 2 Pro is confirmed to get soon launched in India. The launch has been confirmed by the CEO of Realme India, Madhav Sheth.
In a tweet posted earlier this morning, he teased the Realme GT 2 Pro to have the “best flat display among all Android phones.” His tweet confirmed that the Realme GT 2 Pro will be launched soon in India, but an exact launch date has not been revealed.
Now the company has started teasing the launch. We expect it to announce an official launch date as well soon.
Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications
The phone sports a 6.7-inch LTPO E4 AMOLED screen with a Quad HD+ resolution. This display will refresh at a rate of 120Hz. There will be an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. Further, it has MEMC, 1400 nits of peak brightness, 1000Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The smartphone has a hole-punch design for a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powers the smartphone. Furthermore, you get upto 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is a triple camera unit at the back, including a 50-megapixel IMX766 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel 150-degree ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor.
Further, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Additionally, on the software front, you will get Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. Additional features include stereo speakers with Hi-res audio and a linear motor for haptics. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-frequency GNSS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.
Meanwhile, the Realme 9 Pro series 5G is launching in India on February 16. The digital launch will be held on on Wednesday, February 16th at 01:30 P.M. IST, and share more details about these two products. The event will be streamed live on Realme’s social media platforms, YouTube and Facebook.