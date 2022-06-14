Realme GT 2 Master Explorer images and specifications revealed via TENAA

Realme will soon introduce the GT 2 Master Explorer Edition as its first phone with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 flagship SoC. The Realme GT 2 Master Explorer has now appeared on China’s TENAA certification. The listing has revealed the images and specifications of the upcoming Realme smartphone.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Specs

As per the TENAA listing, the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with a centrally aligned punch-hole. Further, the screen will come equipped with an under-display fingerprint scanner. It is expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate as well.

The device will feature a triple rear camera setup. There will be a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel secondary snapper, and a 2-megapixel macro/depth camera. For selfies and video calls, there will be 16-megapixel front camera. The phone will run Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.0 OS.

The company is already confirmed to come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The device will come in three RAM variants with 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB. In addition, it will come in 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB storage options. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with fast 100W charging support. Further, there are also rumours of a model with 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging.

Lastly, the listing says that it measures 161.3 x 74.3 x 8.2mm and weighs around 199 grams. Besides, the phone will come in white, brown, and green colour options.

Meanwhile, Realme has started rolling out a new update to its C35 smartphone in India. The update comes with version number RMX3511_11.A.33. The official changelog reveals that the update fixed some known issues and improved system stability. The update also integrates the May 2022 Android security patch. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days.