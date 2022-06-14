Realme C35 new update brings system stability, bug fixes and more

Realme has started rolling out a new update to its C35 smartphone in India. The update comes with some optimization and fixes and adds the May Android security patch.

Realme C35 Update

The update comes with version number RMX3511_11.A.33 as announced via a community blog post. The official changelog reveals that the update fixed some known issues and improved system stability. The update also integrates the May 2022 Android security patch.

ALSO READ: Realme GT Neo 3T launch seems imminent in India as support page goes live

In order to ensure the stability of this update, it will have a staged rollout, notes Realme. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

Users can head over to Settings > Software Update to check whether their device has received the update. You’ll also have the security patch level after the update.

Specifications

To recall, the Realme C35 was launched in India in March this year. It is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB version. The 4GB + 128GB version will cost you Rs 12,999. It comes in Glowing Black and Glowing Green colours. The phone is available from Flipkart, Realme.com, and mainline channels for purchase.

Realme C35 features a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with 2408× 1080 pixels resolution. In addition, there is a waterdrop notch on the screen to house an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone gets an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For the camera, there is a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor, and a VGA B&W portrait sensor with f/2.8 aperture. It has an 8-megapixel front sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and runs on Realme UI R Edition based on Android 11 OS.