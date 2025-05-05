Realme C75 5G Launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity Chipset

Realme C75 5G has been announced in India as a new budget offering from Realme that packs a MediaTek Chipset under the hood and a sizable 6000mAh battery as well. The device gets a single camera on the back along with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the device.

Realme C75 5G: Price, Availability

The device’s pricing is as follows:

4GB RAM+128GB storage: Rs 12,999

6GB RAM+128GB storage: Rs 13,999

It comes in Lily White, Midnight Lily, and Blossom Purple shades and is being sold via realme.in, Flipkart and other major offline channels.

Realme C75 5G: Specs

The Realme C75 5G sports a 6.67-inch (1604 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen with 120z refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 83% NTSC colour range, and up to 625 nits peak brightness. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor powers the handset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset further supports expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

For optics, the phone has a 32MP primary sensor on the back and an LED flash. At the front, there’s an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The device runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 operating system.

Connectivity-wise, you get options including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. There’s a single bottom-firing speaker, while the device is also IP64-rated for dust and water resistance. The Realme C75 is backed by a huge 6000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support.