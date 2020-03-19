  • 17:36 Mar 19, 2020

Realme C3 gets a new update in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 19, 2020 5:19 pm

The update brings camera improvements along with bug fixes and more.

Realme has started rolling out a new update to its budget-centric smartphone, the Realme C3, in India. The update brings camera improvements along with bug fixes and more. 

 

The update comes with version number RMX2020_11_A.15 and it is around 2.87GB in size. The update brings improvements to the camera. The update log reveals that the update improves the front camera preview clarity and portrait mode. 

 

It also improves rear camera zoom mode and reduces noise in the darkness. It also optimises the quality of Slo-Mo preview and video. Apart from this, the update also optimises some menu pages that were slightly stuck while swiping left or right. It also optimises gyroscope sensitivity in games. Here’s the complete changelog for the latest update.  



Camera

● Improved front camera preview clarity

● Improved the accuracy of front camera portrait mode

● Improved the brightness of the three-party apk front camera under the backlight

● Improved the clarity of rear camera portrait mode in darkness

● Improved the clarity of rear camera zoom2x/4x mode

● Improved rear camera preview clarity

● Optimized the noise of rear camera in darkness

● Optimized the noise of rear camera video

● Optimized the quality of SLO-MO preview and video

 

Fixed

● Optimized the issue that some menu pages are slightly stuck while swiping left or right

● Optimized gyroscope sensitivity in games

 

Realme C3 smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM variant, while the 4GB RAM option is priced at Rs 7,999. It comes in Frozen Blue and Blazing Red colours.

 

The Realme C3 is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 400nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection There is no fingerprint sensor, but it supports AI face unlock.

 

