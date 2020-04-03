Realme C3 A.19 update brings improved camera

The Realme C3 update brings camera improvements along with bug fixes and more.

Realme C3 was launched in India earlier this year. Now, Realme has released a new update to Realme C3 which brings camera improvements along with bug fixes and more.

The update comes with version number RMX2020_11_A.19. The update optimizes the clarity of the front preview, improves the photography quality of front camera indoors.

The update also reduces the face noise of rear camera in low light, improves the image quality of rear video and optimizesd the color and clarity of the rear zoom mode.

Here’s the complete changelog for the latest update.



Camera

● Optimized the clarity of the front preview

● Improved the photography quality of front camera indoors

● Reduced the face noise of rear camera in low light

● Improved the image quality of rear video

● Optimized the color and clarity of the rear zoom mode

Fixed

● Fixed the issue that the camera flash was invalid while using third-party applications in the dark

● Fixed the probability failure of the distance sensor

● Fixed the issue that the custom ringtone would not be displayed in the list immediately after setting it

● Fixed the issue that the screencast fail to enable

Realme has said that the update is initially a staged rollout. The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

The Realme C3 is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 400nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it. It has a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with 10W fast charging support. Realme C3 has a dual-camera setup at the rear, which comes with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter.