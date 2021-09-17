Realme C25Y vs Redmi 10 Prime vs Samsung Galaxy M12

Realme launched the C25Y smartphone that comes with a UNISOC T610 processor. It’s a budget device and comes at a starting price of Rs 10,999. But there are two more smartphones worth looking at and are competitors to Realme C25Y in this range – Galaxy M12 and the Redmi 10 Prime. So let’s take a look at which one offers a better value for money:

Display

Realme C25Y features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and a typical brightness of 420 nits.

Redmi 10 Prime comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. In addition, the display further comes with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The Samsung Galaxy M12features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Clearly, the Redmi 10 Prime has a better display with a higher resolution than the other two and proved better image quality and sharp content on the screen. At the second spot comes the Galaxy M12.

Performance & Software

The Unisoc T610 SoC powers the Realme C25Y with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB or 64GB of internal storage. There will also be support for storage expansion via a microSD card.

Redmi 10 Prime is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor and Mali G52 GPU. The processor will be coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is also be a microSD card slot for more storage in the phone.

The Galaxy M12 is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor, which is said to be Exynos 850. Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded via microSD up to 1TB.

If we compare the three based on processor, the Redmi 10 Prime turns out to be superior. The Unisoc T610 SoC comes in at second, while the Exynos 850 will come at third. Storage shouldn’t be an issue on either one of them. Software-wise, it is up to the consumer as to which Android skin they like.

Cameras

For the camera, there is a square-shaped triple camera setup at the back of Realme C25Y. It combines a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter.

The Redmi 10 Prime has a quad camera setup. There’s a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash. Then there is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and two 2-megapixel sensors – a depth and a macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Further, on the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture housed in the punch-hole cutout in the display.

Galaxy M12 combines a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

If we compare based on on-paper specs, the Redmi 10 Prime seems to have the most practical camera setup compared to the Realme C25Y and Galaxy M12 by Samsung. The Galaxy M12 comes at second position while the Realme C25Y sits at third. However, real-life usage of all the three will have to be compared as well to declare the final winner.

Battery Life

Realme C25Y packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Redmi 10 Prime comes with a 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. In addition, there is also 9W reverse wired charging.

Galaxy M12 packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W Adaptive fast charging.

Again, the Redmi 10 Prime has a bigger battery than C25Y with 18W of charging. The Galaxy M12 has a slightly slower charge rate. However, Redmi 10 Prime has another edge over the two as it supports 9W reverse wired charging.

Price

Realme C25Y has two storage variants, including 4GB+64GB, priced at Rs 10,999 and 4GB+128GB, priced at Rs 11,999.

The Redmi 10 Prime is priced at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version will cost you Rs 14,499.

Samsung Galaxy M12 is priced at Rs 11,499 for the 4GB + 64GB trim. It costs Rs 13,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

So in our opinion, we feel that for a little more price compared to that of Realme C25Y and Galaxy M12 base models, you can get an overall better deal with the Redmi 10 Prime as it has a better display, chipset, and battery. Further, it also has a more practical camera setup.