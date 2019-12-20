Realme C2 receives a new software update with Dark Mode Toggle and December security patch

Realme has rolled out a new software update to its older Realme C2 smartphone.

Advertisement

After rolling out an update earlier, Realme has again rolled out a new software update to its older Realme C2 smartphone. The update adds fast switch toggles of dark mode along with some other improvements.

The update comes with version number RMX1941EX_11.A.21. The official changelog reveals that the update brings December 2019 security patch as well. The official changelog reveals that the update adds fast switch toggles of dark mode in notification center and click the blank area to back to the launcher on recent task interface.



Moving on the update also updates adds flash on call feature and fixes the issue of the volume bar blocked by the camera while horizontal status.

Advertisement

Realme in its forum post has mentioned it is a staged rollout, the update will be randomly pushed to a limited number of users and will have a broader rollout in coming days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

To recall, Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ dewdrop notch display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it runs on ColorOS 6.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor.

For the camera, the phone has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel shooter. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling