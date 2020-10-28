Advertisement

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition launched, starting at Rs 9,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 28, 2020 9:02 pm

The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition has similar specifications to the MediaTek variant except for the processor and storage
The Realme C15 that was launched by the company a month ago with a MediaTek Helio G35, is now being launched again but with a Snapdragon 460 processor, and is being called the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition.

 

As an introductory festive offer, starting from 29th October onwards, realme C15 Qualcomm Edition 3GB+32GB variant will be priced at Rs 9,499 and 4GB+64GB variant will be available at Rs 10,499. It will be available for users on October 29th, from 12:00 P.M. at realme.com, Flipkart and mainline stores.

 

The original prices, however will be Rs 9,999 3GB/32GB variant and Rs 10,999 for 4GB/64GB variant.

 

Realme C15

 

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition will be available in two colours - Power Blue and Power Silver

 

Realme C15 Specifications (Snapdragon Variant)

 

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition

The specifications of the new variant of the Realme C15 are pretty similar to the MediaTek variant. Realme C15 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. The display comes with 20:9 aspect ratio and offers up to 420nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor which is an eight-core processor that adopts a combination of 4 CortexA73 and 4 CortexA53 structure.

 

It has up to 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB with a dedicated microSD card slot.

 

The phone comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, 2 megapixels B&W shooter, as well as a 2 megapixels retro sensor. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

 

Realme C15 is backed up by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device. The Realme C15 runs Android 10 with Realme UI 1.0 on top of it which is based on ColorOS 7.

Latest Smartphones
