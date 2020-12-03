Realme C15 Holiday Edition announced with Snapdragon 460 SoC

Realme C15 Holiday Edition is the same phone whihc was launched as Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition in India earlier.

Realme has launched Realme C15 Holiday Edition in Indonesia. Realme C15 Holiday Edition is priced at 2,199,000 Rupiah which is approx. Rs 11,430 for its sole 4GB+64GB model.



Realme C15 Holiday Edition features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. The display comes with 20:9 aspect ratio and offers up to 420nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB with a dedicated microSD card slot.





The phone comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, 2 megapixels B&W shooter, as well as a 2 megapixels retro sensor. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device.





Realme C15 Holiday Edition is backed up by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The phone runs Android 10 with Realme UI 1.0 on top of it which is based on ColorOS 7.

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition 3GB+32GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999 and 4GB+64GB variant will be available at Rs 10,999.

