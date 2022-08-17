HomeNewsRealme 9i 5G key details confirmed ahead of launch on August 18

Realme 9i 5G key details confirmed ahead of launch on August 18

Realme 9i 5G key details have been confirmed by the microsite. It will feature a 90Hz display and 5000mAh battery.

By Meenu Rana
Realme 9i 5G

Highlights

  • Realme 9i 5G will launch tomorrow
  • The key Details are now revealed by company
  • It will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC

Realme 9i 5G is all set to launch in India on August 18. Now ahead of the launch, the microsite for the smartphone has gone live which has revealed some specifications of the upcoming Realme smartphone.

Realme 9i 5G Details

The phone is confirmed to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The company has also revealed that the phone will feature a waterdrop notch display having a 90Hz high refresh rate. Further, it will also have a 180Hz touch sampling rate. As per the microsite, the Realme 9i 5G will be 8.1mm in thickness.

In addition, Realme has also confirmed that the upcoming Realme phone will be powered by a large 5,000mAh battery. The microsite also revealed that the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge.

At the back, there will be a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash. The phone will have volume keys on the left. the right side of the device will sport the power button with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

ALSO READ: Realme 9i 5G India launch set for August 18

As per a recent report, the device is tipped to come in Black and Gold colour options. It is the 5G version of the Realme 9i, which was launched in India in January this year.

To recall, the Realme 9i 4G sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display with 1080 × 2408 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone comes equipped with a triple camera setup. It comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and PDAF. Then there is a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart Charge support.

Realme 9i

Realme 9i
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 680
  • RAM (GB)6
  • Storage (GB)128
  • Display6.6-inch, 1080 x 2408 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleAirtel launches Rs 519 and Rs 779 plans with 1.5GB daily data
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.