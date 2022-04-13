Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition goes official

Realme has finally unveiled the rumored 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition in Thailand. As the name suggests, the new edition has been launched in collaboration with the popular battle royale game Garena’s Free Fire.

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition Price

The phone is priced at BHT 11,999 which is approx. Rs 27,300 for the single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As of now, the availability in other regions is not known but recent leaks have hinted that the phone might launch in India as well.

The Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition has the company logo center of the back cover. The rear also features the Free Fire logo with a rainbow-like effect. In addition, the camera setup at the back has the text “Booyah!” written on it at the top left corner. This is a popular phrase from the game itself. The phone comes with special Free Fire-themed retail packaging.

For the specifications, the phone is expected to have same set of specifications of Realme 9 Pro+. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is launched in India at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The phone also has the 8GB + 128GB option priced at Rs 26,999 and a 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 28,999.

Realme 9 Pro+ specifications

The phone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, the display comes with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. It packs MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, along with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, there is a triple rear camera setup. There is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). In addition, there is an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports up to 60W SuperDart fast charging. It runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. The phone also comes with heart-rate sensor which can be accessed through the in-display fingerprint scanner.