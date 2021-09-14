Realme 8i first sale to be held today at 12PM

Realme 8i was launched in India last week alongside Realme 8s and Realme Pad. Now the Realme 8i will be on sale for the first time in the country today.

Realme 8i Sale Details

The phone will be available for purchase today at 12 PM IST via Flipkart and Realme.com. It will also be available via major offline retailers across the country.

The Realme 8i is priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 for the 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants. It comes in Space Black and Space Purple colours.

Launch offers include a Rs 1,000 discount for HDFC and ICICI Bank debit and credit cardholders, including Easy EMI transactions.

Specifications

The Realme 8i sports a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with upto a 120Hz refresh rate and 2412 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor that consists of two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at upto 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. In addition, it packs up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

The Realme 8i has a triple camera array on the back. It is lead by a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with Samsung JN1 Sensor, a 2-megapixel B&W portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor for 4cm macro shots. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with an 18W fast charging.

It runs Android 11 with realme UI 2.0. The phone measures 164.1×75.5×8.5mm and weighs 194g.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme 8s 5G first sale was also held yesterday at 12 PM. The phone is priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128 GB and 8GB + 128GB variants. It comes available in Universal Blue and Purple colour options.