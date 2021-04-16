Realme 8 5G series to launch on April 23 in India

The Realme 8 5G series will launch in India on April 23 as the brand also confirms the Realme 8 5G qill be equipped with Dimensity 700 processor

Realme launched its first set of 5G phones in India with the Realme X7 series followed by the Narzo 30 series. It seems the company is ready to launch its next 5G phones in India and that will be the Realme 8 series which was launched in 4G variants a while back.

The Digital Launch event is scheduled for Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 12:30 PM. on realme’s social media platforms: YouTube and Facebook. The realme 8 5G series promises a comprehensive experience for smartphone users, says Realme.

Realme 8 5G series will also launch in Thailand and Realme Thailand confirmed some of the key specifications of the smartphones ahead of the launch. The Realme 8 5G will feature a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be 8.5mm thin and weigh 185 grams. Further Realme 8 5G will be powered by the Dimensity 700 SoC and feature a side-mounted fingerprint.



It has also been confirmed the smartphone will be available on Flipkart for purchase.The Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 1000-nits peak brightness, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 720G processor with Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4xRAM. It comes with a 108MP quad-camera setup on the back and is backed by a 4500mAh battery.

The Realme 8 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. However, it is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The Realme 8 has a larger battery than the Pro model, at 5,000mAh with support for slower 30W Dart Charge fast charging and the supported charger is included in the box.