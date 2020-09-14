Realme 7i teased with 64MP quad rear cameras

Realme 7i will come in Aurora Green and Polar Blue colour options.

Advertisement

Realme 7i will be launched on September 17 in Indonesia. Now ahead of the launch, Realme 7i camera specifications have been confirmed by the Realme Indonesia.



As per a teaser posted by the Realme Indonesia on its Twitter handle, Realme 7i will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor which is in line with the earlier leaks. As per the leaks, Realme 7i will feature a rectangle-shaped quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, there will be a 16-megapixel camera housed inside the punch-hole in the front.



In addition to the primary camera details, the Realme Indonesia has also revealed that the Realme 7i will come in Aurora Green and Polar Blue colour options.



Realme 7i was earlier listed on Indonesia’s Lazada retailer site. As per the listing, Realme 7i will come in Jade and Champagne colours. The phone sports a punch-hole display. At the back, there is a fingerprint scanner and a rectangle-shaped triple camera setup.







As per the previous leak, Realme 7i features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600x720 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It will be powered by the 11nm Snapdragon 662 SoC that clocks at 2.0GHz paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Advertisement

Realme 7i was also spotted on Geekbench earlier with model number RMX2103. The phone is powered by 1.80GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor coupled with an 8GB RAM. However, could be more RAM variants of the device as well. The listing suggests that Realme 7i packs a Bengal processor which is a codename for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.



The Realme 7i runs on Android 10 out of the box. The device scored 1,516 points in the single-core tests and 5420 in the multi-core test in the GeekBench listing