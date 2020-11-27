Realme 7 Pro receives a new software update in India

Realme 7 Pro update optimized the image clarity of the Night mode and optimized the image clarity and dynamic range of the front camera in HDR mode.

Realme 7 Pro has started receiving a new update in India which brings optimizations along with bug fixes.



The new update comes with version number RMX2170PU_11_A.21. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings>Software Update.



Realme announced the update for Realme 7 Pro on its official forum. As per the changelog, the update optimized the image clarity of the Night mode and optimized the image clarity and dynamic range of the front camera in HDR mode.



The update further fixed the image noise in handheld shooting conditions and fixed the recording issue while setting up the default audio recorder.



Here is the Complete Changelog:

Camera

● Optimized the image clarity of the Night mode

● Optimized the image clarity and dynamic range of the front camera in HDR mode

● Fixed the image noise in handheld shooting conditions System

The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.



Realme 7 Pro comes with a 4500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge technology. It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.