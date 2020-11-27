Advertisement

Realme 7 Pro receives a new software update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 27, 2020 5:19 pm

Latest News

Realme 7 Pro update optimized the image clarity of the Night mode and optimized the image clarity and dynamic range of the front camera in HDR mode.
Advertisement

Realme 7 Pro has started receiving a new update in India which brings optimizations along with bug fixes.

The new update comes with version number RMX2170PU_11_A.21. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings>Software Update.

Realme announced the update for Realme 7 Pro on its official forum. As per the changelog, the update optimized the image clarity of the Night mode and optimized the image clarity and dynamic range of the front camera in HDR mode.

The update further fixed the image noise in handheld shooting conditions and fixed the recording issue while setting up the default audio recorder.

Here is the Complete Changelog:

Camera
● Optimized the image clarity of the Night mode
● Optimized the image clarity and dynamic range of the front camera in HDR mode
● Fixed the image noise in handheld shooting conditions

System
● Fixed the recording issue while setting up the default audio recorder

Advertisement


The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

Realme 7 Pro comes with a 4500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge technology. It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

 

Realme 7i spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 662 SoC, 8GB RAM

Realme 7 gets its first update with camera improvements and new features

Realme 7 Pro sale to be held today for the first time at 12 PM

Realme 7 Pro update brings camera optimisations and October security patch

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Moto G9 Plus to launch in India soon, BIS certification reveals

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro receive a new update in India with November security patch and fixes

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies