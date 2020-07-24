Realme 6i with Helio G90T SoC and 48MP quad camera setup launched in India

Realme 6i features a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone also features a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Realme has launched Realme 6i smartphone in India today. The phone is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage version.

The smartphone will be available on Flipkart and realme.com starting from July 31. It comes in Eclipse Black and Lunar White colours.

Realme 6i Specifications

Realme 6i features a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone also features a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio.



Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. It will have expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot.



A quad rear camera setup will be present on the Realme 6i with a combination of a 48-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.8, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.





Realme 6i is backed up by 4300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge fast charging. The smartphone runs on realme UI based on Android 10 and equipped with a side fingerprint sensor.



Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type C and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 162.1×74.8×8.9-9.6mm and it weighs 191 grams.